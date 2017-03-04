Vienna Museum to Feature Europe's Oldest Golden Treasure, Found in Bulgaria

The Art History Museum in Vienna will unveil on Monday an exhibition of the first golden treasure found in Europe, in which gold from the Ada Tepe mine in Bulgaria was used.

The event shows finds made from a number of precious metals, gold included and is entitled "The First Gold. Ada Tepe, the Oldest Golden Treasure in Europe," according to the National Archeological Institute and Museum with the Bulgarian Academy of Science.

The exhibition will last until June 25. It is part of a project of the archaeological institutes of Bulgaria and Austria exploring the use of the Ada Tepe gold during the Broze Age.

It is estimated that the only gold mine in Europe at the time was active back in the 3rd millennium, to which some of the oldest items in the exhibition are dated.

The mine was used for nearly 700 years.