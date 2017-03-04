Levski-CSKA Football Game Affects Sofia Traffic

The upcoming game between the "arch-rivals" Levski and CSKA are resulting in changes to how traffic will be organized for much of Saturday.

Due to the game at Vasil Levski Stadium beginning on 14:30, it is forbidden to stop or park on the bridge in front of the stadium, and also on Gurko Str between Vasil Levski and Evlogi i Hristo Georgievi Blvds, between 12:30 and 16:30 local time.

Starting from 13:00 until the game is over on Saturday afternoon, the restriction will be in force for Evlogi i Hristo Georgievi Blvd between Orlov Most square and Cherni Vrah Blvd, alongside Dragan Tsankov Blvd between Evlogi i Hristo Georgievi and Peyo Yavorov Blvds.

Public transport will not be affected by the restriction.

But Between 13:00 and the end of the game, us line 75 will have its last stop at the Military Academy instead of Vasil Levski Stadium.

Heavy police presence is expected to avoid potential clashes betwen fans and hooligans.

 

 

