Macedonia's Ethnic Albanians Mull Plan B to Form New Govt

Ali Ahmeti (2-L) is seen here next to Sali Berisha former Albanian President and Prime Minister. File photo, EPA/BGNES

The leader of the Democration Union of Integration (DUI) in Macedonia said Thursday the party was working on a "Plan B" that would be triggered to secure the formation of a government.

Ali Ahmeti warned that a everything had to be done to avoid a "Ukrainian scenario" if President Gjorge Ivanov insisted on not handing the government madate to Zoran Zaev, the head of social democrat party SDSM.

At a meeting, the DUI discussed options to form the government through a Parliament assembly that would elect a Speaker and thus pave the way for the formation of a government.

"The country needs to have institutions formed more quickly and to have the situation normalized, this is what all Macedonian citizens exect," Utrinski Vesnik and Mkd.mk quote Ahmeti as saying in the interview.

Ahmeti's party initially sought to join hands with VMRO-DPMNE of Nikola Gruevski when he was handed the mandate, but the two parties failed to agree on a number of issues.

Albanian parties, led by DUI, raised earlier the so-called Albanian platform, which included steps to recognize Albanian as a second official language.

Another key demand includes a continuation of the activities of the so-called Special Prosecutor's Office, which looks into a massive wiretapping affair involving VMRO-DPMNE officials.

President Ivanov earlier this week refused to hand the mandate to Zaev, who was to become the second mandate bearer after Gruevski failed, saying the Albanian platform to which he had agreed could undermined the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state.