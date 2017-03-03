Bulgaria's Socialist Leader Launches Poster against Russian Sanctions

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 3, 2017, Friday // 19:15| Views: 110 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Socialist Leader Launches Poster against Russian Sanctions File photo, BGNES

Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) chair Korneliya Ninova has vowed to veto any renewal of sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union.

Her comments, cited by the BSP press office, follow a Facebook post which slams the restrictions hampering, according to socialists, Bulgaria's trade and economy.

On Facebook, Ninova's poster included her own image next to a short address: "Gentlemen, the next time you put sanctions against Russia to a vote, Bulgaria will impose a veto. Korneliya Ninova." The last four words were marked in red.

Decisionmaking at the European Council, which was targeted by Ninova's poster, require a qualified majority.

The remarks of the BSP's leader come weeks before the early election due on March 26.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Korneliya Ninova, Russia, BSP
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria