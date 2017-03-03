Bulgaria's Socialist Leader Launches Poster against Russian Sanctions

Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) chair Korneliya Ninova has vowed to veto any renewal of sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union.

Her comments, cited by the BSP press office, follow a Facebook post which slams the restrictions hampering, according to socialists, Bulgaria's trade and economy.

On Facebook, Ninova's poster included her own image next to a short address: "Gentlemen, the next time you put sanctions against Russia to a vote, Bulgaria will impose a veto. Korneliya Ninova." The last four words were marked in red.

Decisionmaking at the European Council, which was targeted by Ninova's poster, require a qualified majority.

The remarks of the BSP's leader come weeks before the early election due on March 26.