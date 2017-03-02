US Ambassador to Work on Trump Visit to Bulgaria

Politics » ELECTIONS 2009 | March 2, 2017, Thursday // 16:34| Views: 233 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: US Ambassador to Work on Trump Visit to Bulgaria File photo, EPA/BGNES

US Ambassador to Bulgaria Eric Rubin has said he will do everything so that President Donald Trump visits the country, according to the Bulgarian National Radio.

At a business forum, after inviting Bulgarian companies to invest more in the US, he has said:

"I cannot promise he will come. What I can only do is try, and I will do it," the BNR quotes him as saying.

Elections 2009 » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donald Trump, Eric Rubin
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria