US Ambassador to Work on Trump Visit to Bulgaria
US Ambassador to Bulgaria Eric Rubin has said he will do everything so that President Donald Trump visits the country, according to the Bulgarian National Radio.
At a business forum, after inviting Bulgarian companies to invest more in the US, he has said:
"I cannot promise he will come. What I can only do is try, and I will do it," the BNR quotes him as saying.
