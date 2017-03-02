Migrant Quotas: EU Commission Criticizes Bulgaria's Poor Record

Bulgaria has matched only 2% of the migrant relocation required under the EU-wide scheme, the European Commission says.

Bulgaria has only taken in 29 migrants from Greece, with 310 applications having been submitted.

Sofia's current commitment involves accepting some 831 people from the southern neighbour by the end of the year.

Despite applications from Italy having been submitted (140 since the scheme was enacted), Bulgaria has not taken even a single migrant from the country, even though it is supposed to open its doors to 471.

Bulgaria's number is around 1500. The Czech Republic, Croatia and Slovakia have similar quotas but have a similar record to Bulgaria, the Commission has noted.

Malta and Finland are currently the only countries on track to covering their quotas.