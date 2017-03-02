MTV Presents their First Major Event in Varna, Bulgaria

The first major international production, organized by the most famous music television channel MTV will be held in Varna on July, 15 this year. This was announced by Mark Swift, senior vice president of Vivacom International Media Networks.

"Varna is a beautiful, lively and cultural destination, making it the perfect location for a live music event," commented Mark Swift, Senior Vice President, Commercial & International Ad Sales, VIMN UK. "We can’t wait to get working on this event, alongside Varna City Municipality, to create a stand out night for the people of Varna, whilst highlighting to the tourism industry what Bulgaria has to offer."

According to representatives of the MTV events, organized by the television, are always spectacular. In other European cities the event usually gathered more than 30 thousand people.

As part of the event MTV presents VARNA BEACH, the channel will broadcast live music show from the beach.

The entire show will be filmed in one – hour film, which will be broadcast frequently for seven months.

Tickets for the concerts will be on sale from March, 31 with prices from BGN 69 and they will be promoted for whole two months in all channels of MTV.