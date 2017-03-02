New Heating Breakdown in Sofia's Mladost Neighbourhood

Bulgaria: New Heating Breakdown in Sofia's Mladost Neighbourhood File photo: EPA/BGNES

A new large technical breakdown with the heating system and hot water has taken place in Mladost neighbourhood in Sofia, less than month after several faults.

There are heating problems around the Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd, Jerusalem Blvd, Mitropolit Slivenski Street (the former Georgi Zhelyazkov Str), Alexander Malinov Blvd, Andrei Lyapchev Str, Andrei Sakharov Blvd, Dimitar Mollov Str.

Without heating and hot water are also a number of blocks, as well as kindergartens, schools and commercial buildings.
The heating company reported on their web page that they will immediately create the necessary organization and teams to work for resolving the problem as soon as possible.

