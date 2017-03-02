Bulgarian Businessman-Turned-Politician Admits go Giving Bribes

Varna-based businessman Veselin Mareshki has admitted to giving bribes in cases he "had no choice".



In an interview with bTV station, Mareshki, whose party Volya ("Will") is expected to enter Parliament in March 26's election, has said "political parties which governed in certain moments" asked him for bribes.



The leader has failed to elaborate, but has made it clear the only motivation for him to give bribes is "the interest of Bulgarian citizens."



"If I have to open a gas station in Sofia urgently and someone hinders me from doing so, while the goal is that Bulgarian citizens should have it, I will succumb," he has told the broadcaster.



Mareshki made headlines last year by opening petrol stations which sell cheaper fuel than all other players on the market. In his words, his actions are a proof that a fuels cartel exists in the country, with all companies on the market inflating prices artificially and coordinating their decisions.