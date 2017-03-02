Bulgaria's Ex-PM Vows to Stay in Opposition if GERB is Not First in Early Elections

Former Bulgarian Prime Minister and GERB leader Boyko Borisov has declared his party will remain in opposition unless it wins the upcoming parliamentary election.

“In this case, the people will have elected another leader,” Borisov has explained in an interview with Nova TV his choice not to seek the realization of a second term if his political party is not first.

“I’m not related with the political party of Veselin Mareshki- Volya. Our principles are very different”, the leader of GERB has noted when asked about the possibility of their future partnership.

In his words, he will seek partners among the Reformist Bloc, after that with the United Patriots

In addition, he has insisted that it is important to make a stable government for the next year and a half, until we pass the rotating presidency of the EU.

 

 

