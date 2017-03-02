Three Bombs Explode in Central Sofia, Police Looking into Hooliganism

Crime | March 2, 2017, Thursday // 11:30| Views: 272 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Three Bombs Explode in Central Sofia, Police Looking into Hooliganism File photo, BGNES

Three bombs went off in central Sofia in the night of Wednesday into Thursday, local media report.

The incident occurred near a building that will house specialized judicial institutions when construction is complete, located not far from the National Palace of Culture (NDK) and popularly known by the name "the military NDK".

Police say the development was an instance of hooliganism.

Daily 24 Chasa, however, reports the homemade bombs may have targeted the office of Kosta Bogatsevski, a former Interior Ministry Chief Secretary.

bTV station has also cited a witness saying the apartment building near which the bombs were planted is wheer Bogatsevski's office is located.

But police argue that was a "coincidence".

The bombs exploded around midnight, waking up some residents.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NDK
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria