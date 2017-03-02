Three Bombs Explode in Central Sofia, Police Looking into Hooliganism

Three bombs went off in central Sofia in the night of Wednesday into Thursday, local media report.



The incident occurred near a building that will house specialized judicial institutions when construction is complete, located not far from the National Palace of Culture (NDK) and popularly known by the name "the military NDK".



Police say the development was an instance of hooliganism.



Daily 24 Chasa, however, reports the homemade bombs may have targeted the office of Kosta Bogatsevski, a former Interior Ministry Chief Secretary.



bTV station has also cited a witness saying the apartment building near which the bombs were planted is wheer Bogatsevski's office is located.



But police argue that was a "coincidence".

The bombs exploded around midnight, waking up some residents.