Bulgaria's Ex-Ambassador to US Quits Warsaw Job after Cosmetics Incident - JTA

Crime | March 2, 2017, Thursday // 10:50| Views: 344 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Ex-Ambassador to US Quits Warsaw Job after Cosmetics Incident - JTA Elena Poptodorova. File photo, BGNES

Former Bulgarian Ambassador to the US Elena Poptodorova has resigned as head of the American Jewish Committee's office in Warsaw, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Earlier, Poptodorova was detained in the Polish capital for stealing cosmetics worth USD 400. It was later reported that the arrest came three days after she had walked out of the shop with the goods in her hand. 

"Police said Elena Poptodorova, the director of the AJC’s Warsaw office for Central Europe, admitted her guilt after stepping out of a duty-free shop on Monday holding cosmetics worth about 0. She announced her resignation from AJC in the wake of the incident."

Poptodorova had told 24 Chasa daily the incident had been a "misunderstanding" which followed a call from her seriously ill mother. She got out of the shop to pick up the phone, unaware she still had the products in her hand.

“The woman pleaded guilty, gave back the stolen items, voluntarily surrendered punishment and after that she was dismissed,” the JTA quotes Warsaw police as saying.

According to the agency, Poptodorova stepped down for personal reasons.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Elena Poptodorova
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria