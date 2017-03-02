Bulgarian President Appoints Soviet-Era Agent as Defense Counsellor

Politics » DEFENSE | March 2, 2017, Thursday // 09:57| Views: 429 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President Appoints Soviet-Era Agent as Defense Counsellor Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. File photo, BGNES

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has appointed a Cold War-era intelligence officer as his security and defense adviser.

Ilian Alipiev has held different operative positions at the ministries of interior and defense, the President's press office recalls.

An inquiry into data on former agents with the Soviet-era State Security (DS) shows he worked for the counter-intelligence, having been appointed in 1985.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria