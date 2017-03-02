Bulgaria Staunchly against Two-Tier Mode of Europe - Deputy PM

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | March 2, 2017, Thursday // 08:50| Views: 582 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Staunchly against Two-Tier Mode of Europe - Deputy PM File photo, EPA/BGNES

Interim Deputy Prime Minister Denitsa Zlateva said on Wednesday Bulgaria was staunchly against the notion of Europe divided into two tiers or multiple tiers.

Her words followed a move by EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to outline five possible scnearios for the EU's future, including a two-speed mode with different groups of countries pursuing different degrees of integration among themlselves.

"We categorically declare ourselves against the creation of the so-called core of Europe and the rest - periphery, which concerns all European policies," the Bulgarian News Agency, cited by Dnevnik.bg, quotes her as saying.

Zlateva is specifically in charge of the preparation of Bulgaria's EU presidency, which will begin on January 01, 2018.

This position will be stated at the next EU General Affairs Council and the forthcoming European Council, she made it clear.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Denitsa Zlateva, Jean-Claude Juncker, rotating presidency, EU presidency
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria