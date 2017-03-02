Bulgaria Staunchly against Two-Tier Mode of Europe - Deputy PM

Interim Deputy Prime Minister Denitsa Zlateva said on Wednesday Bulgaria was staunchly against the notion of Europe divided into two tiers or multiple tiers.

Her words followed a move by EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to outline five possible scnearios for the EU's future, including a two-speed mode with different groups of countries pursuing different degrees of integration among themlselves.

"We categorically declare ourselves against the creation of the so-called core of Europe and the rest - periphery, which concerns all European policies," the Bulgarian News Agency, cited by Dnevnik.bg, quotes her as saying.

Zlateva is specifically in charge of the preparation of Bulgaria's EU presidency, which will begin on January 01, 2018.

This position will be stated at the next EU General Affairs Council and the forthcoming European Council, she made it clear.