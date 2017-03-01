Classic Bulgarian Movie Brought Back to Life as Musical

One of the most beloved Bulgarian films of all time returns as the biggest musical ever made in the country.

A Nameless Band is a comedy movie, released in Bulgaria in 1982, directed by Lyudmil Kirkov and written by Stanislav Stratiev. The movie describes the life of the young generation in Bulgaria in the late seventies and early eighties. It is about dreams and reality, friendship, love and something else.

The musical will conquer the audience at Arena Armeec with impressive star cast, original live performances, amazing scenery, recreating to the smallest detail scenes, from timeless classics of the great Stanislav Stratiev. Unforgettable images will be recreated under the direction of Boris Radev and will once again alive all those religious lines - a symbol of an entire era.

In addition, it is the most renowned Bulgarian artists, singers and dancers that will turn into the legendary heroes of the famous A Nameless Band. The first big star of the show will be announced as early as next week.

The musical can be watched on November 1, 2017 in Arena Armeec, 20:00.

Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased in the Eventim Network throughout the country.

Ticket price: from BGN 30 to 70.