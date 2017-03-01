Macedonia Continues Protests over 'Bilingualism' Deal

Macedonians have taken to the streets in Skopje and elsewhere to protest against the introduction of Albanian language as a second official one in the country, local media report.

This comes following a deal between social democrat SDSM party and three Albanian parties that will allow the formation of a coalition government.

SDSM leader Zoran Zaev on Monday handed out to President Gjorge Ivanov signatures that would allow him to receive the government mandate, but Ivanov is yet to take the step and task him with forging a parliamentary majority.

Under the deal, Zaev would count on 67 votes in the country's 120-seat legislature.

The demonstrations, held Monday and Tuesday, were organized by a civic group advocating against the change of the country's Constitution.

Organizers are calling for the rejection of a "platform brought from another state", in a reference to the fact that three of the four parties paid a visit to Tirana before coming up with joint demands ahead of the election.

Apart from Skopje, rallies were held in Prilep, Kichevo, Shtip and Kumanovo.

Utrinski Vesnik, a Macedonian daily, writes that a reporter and a cameraman working for web portal A10n were attacked during the demonstration in Skopje, leaving them with multiple injuries.

Police later announced they had detained suspects in relation to the incident.