4 Projects - an Exhibition by Bulgarian Artist Dimitar Solakov

Strange connections between distant subjects, giant footsteps and leaps in space, assumptions, scientific facts and artistic manipulations await the viewers in the exhibition 4 projects by Dimitar Solakov, work on which has continued for two years.

The exhibition offers a lot of seemingly incompatible images. As the image of transformation from plankton to oil. Also completely reliable option for instant wealth and self-portrait made with a view to the Andromeda Galaxy. The distance between the themes of the four projects is as big as the one between space objects involved in it.

Dimitar Solakov graduated from New Bulgarian University, Sofia. He works mainly with photography and video, though recently included in his installations and drawings. He often explores different types of connections between nature, urbanism and human; between the past and its interpretation in the present. His works can be both very personal and quite distant from the position of the observer.

The artist has participated in numerous international exhibitions, some of which are: The Power of Doubt, Times Museum (China), Bienal de Cuenca XI (Cuenca, Ecuador), PHotoEspaña (Madrid, Spain), GRID Photographie Biennal (Amsterdam, the Netherlands), Ritual Of The Habitual (Plovdiv, Bulgaria), Sofia Contemporary (Sofia, Bulgaria), All I Can Do Is Art (Prague, Czech Republic), 56th October Salon (Belgrade, Serbia), What Is Left? (Vienna, Austria).

The opening of the exhibition will be today, March 01, Vaska Emanuilova Gallery, at 18.00 and will be open until the end of March, 2017.