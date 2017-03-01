SpaceX Launching a Moon Mission in 2018

SpaceX is planning to send two people for a trip around the moon in late 2018, Elon Musk, the company’s CEO, announced on Monday.

Two passengers – private citizens, not astronauts – will launch inside a Dragon capsule atop a Falcon Heavy rocket for a weeklong, 400, 000 – mile loop around the moon. The space tourists paid SpaceX a significant amount of money for the trip and will begin training next year.

The trip will definitely be once-in-a- lifetime vacation for the two passengers.

NASA, on the other hand, is still a few years away from testing its Space Launch System, which is supposed to carry astronauts into low-Earth orbit, and even further away from testing the system with humans on board.

Deadlines, of course, have not been kind to SpaceX. The company had to push several rocket tests from 2016 to this year following an explosion in September. The Falcon Heavy has never flown before, and scheduled for a test launch this summer.

