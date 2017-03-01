Ryanair Announces New Winter Services from Bulgaria

The Irish low-cost airline ‘’Ryanair’’ will implement their summer program for flight also during the winter of 2017, and the tickets are already on sale from a starting price of EUR 9.99 per direction, said the company during their conference in Sofia on Monday.



The reason for their decision is the increase in ticket sales in Bulgaria and the expectation that it will continue.



The carrier began to fly to 21 destinations from Sofia last fall and last week they announced new flights from Plovdiv, Bulgaria's second-largest city. From October they will operate flights between Varna and Brussels and from mid-January the company’s flights are performed from the new terminal of Sofia Airport.



The country is above the average for Europe in terms of number of passengers flying with low-cost airlines. Such is the data for countries such as the Czech Republic and Romania. In Poland 2/3 of passengers are flying using low-cost airlines.



In the first month of the year, the carrier started to sell tickets to some destinations from Sofia with prices less than EUR 5. This week, because of the national holiday in Bulgaria – March 03, seats of EUR 9.99 will be available for booking on the website of the airline until midnight on March 03 and the flights will be for a year ahead – to March 31, 2018.



The company is not planning to operate domestic flights in Bulgaria, because of the still insufficient interest.



Also they have no plans to put internet connection on board. The reasons for this decision is that usually the connection is very slow and it is estimated that when flying within Europe, every person can use this time to read or listen to music, or watching a movie that is downloaded on their mobile device.



For now, the company is not considering flights over the ocean but to focus on destinations in Europe.