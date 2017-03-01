Bulgaria's President, Govt to Replace Acting Chief of Defense

Bulgarian Army Commander, Maj Gen Andrey Botsev, will be formally proposed on Wednesday as the new Chief of Defense of the country's military, local media report, citing sources.



Vice Admiral Emil Eftimov, who was appointed ad interim after his predecessor quit, has served for less than two months.



Eftimov's term was supposed to continue for a year, after Gen Constantin Popov quit following his former subordinate Rumen Radev's election as Bulgarian President.



