Bulgaria's President, Govt Replace Acting Chief of Defense
Andrey Botsev. File photo, BGNES
Bulgarian Army Commander, Maj Gen Andrey Botsev, was formally proposed on Wednesday as the new Chief of Defense of the country's military.
Vice Admiral Emil Eftimov, who was appointed ad interim after his predecessor quit, has served for less than two months.
Eftimov's term was supposed to continue for a year, after Gen Constantin Popov quit following his former subordinate Rumen Radev's election as Bulgarian President.
