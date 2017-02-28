Sacred Language of My Predecessors: An Exhibition on Croatian-Bulgarian Parallels

February 28, 2017, Tuesday
  • Send to Kindle
Image coutesy of Croatian Embassy in Bulgaria

An exhibition about Croatia and Bulgaria will be opened next Monday in Sofia, revealing little-known aspects of ties between the two peoples during the 19th and 20th century.

Sacred Language of My Predecessors: Croatian-Bulgarian Parallels is named after a verse by iconic Bulgarian novelist, poet and playwright Ivan Vazov, who shaped the nascent Bulgarian literature in throughout the better part of the 19th century. (Elsewhere the phrase is sometimes translated as "sacred language of my forefathers.")

The event is dedicated to the 25th anniversary since Croatia gained international recognition. It was also quarter of a century ago that Sofia and Zagreb established diplomatic relations.

"The exhibition is an attempt at showing the strength and diversity of ties between the Croatian and Bulgarian peoples through history in its different aspects: culture, education, science, literature, healthcare, art, horticulture, etc.," the Croatian Embassy has said.

A special focus will be put on how ties developed over the past hundred years.

The organizers include Croatia's Embassy in Bulgaria, the Sofia University, and the National and University Library in Zagreb seeking to "remind the Bulgarian public about the deep friendship and connections" between the two peoples.

Sacred Language of My Predecessors: Croatian-Bulgarian Parallels will be opened on March 06, 2017, at 2017, in the main foyer of the Sofia University, at 17:00 local time. A related literature exhibition can be viewed in the University library, staring 16:30 local time on the same day.

 

 

Tags: Croatia, Bulgaria, Sofia University, Ljerka Alajbeg
