Bulgaria's Ex-Ambassador to US 'Caught Stealing in Duty-Free Shop'

The former Bulgarian Ambassador to the United States has been detained at the airport in Warsaw for stealing cosmetics in a duty-free shop, according to Russian agency RIA Novosti.

Citing Polish radio EMF, the agency reports the goods concerned were worth the equivalent of nearly USD 400.

Bulgarian magazine Club Z quotes the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry as saying that, while Poptodorova has not worked at the diplomatic service for the past year, information is being required from Sofia's Embassy in Warsaw.

Elena Poptodorova was Bulgaria's Ambassador to Washington until the summer of 2016, her term having been extended several times.