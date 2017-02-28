Three Bulgarian Police Officers Indicted over BGN 2.3 M Theft of Cigarettes

Three Bulgarian Police Officers Indicted over BGN 2.3 M Theft of Cigarettes

Bulgaria's prosecuting authority has indicted three police officers who allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of cigarette packs used as an evidence in an investigation.

The prosecution believes BGN 2.3 M worth of cigarettes were unlawfully taken by the police officers from an Interior Ministry-owned warehouse in north central Bulgaria.

Emil Hristov, Denislav Marinov and Ivan Damyanov allegedly committed the offense in 2014 which resulted in 367 218 smuggled packs of cigarettes missing from the warehouse.

The investigation they were used in as evidence was one into a purported smuggling case dating back to 2009.

The three will remain in custody for 72 hours, the prosecution says.

