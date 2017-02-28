Bulgaria's Deputy Chief Prosecutor Brought to Court over 'Pressure' on Investigator
Crime | February 28, 2017, Tuesday // 13:35| Views: 216 | Comments: 0
File photo, BGNES
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An investigator has filed a BGN 26 000 claim against Borislav Sarafov, the Deputy Chief Prosecutor over alleged "pressure" on him.
An investigator has filed a BGN 26 000 claim against Borislav Sarafov, the Deputy Chief Prosecutor over alleged "pressure" on him.
Strahil Kamenichki, who works at the National Investigation Service, allegedly spoke to Sarafov at a work meeting.
The prosecutor purportedly told Sarafov he was a coward for not pressing charges against the two train drivers involved in the tragic incident in Hitrino last December.
Sarafov threatened Kamenichki with launching disciplinary proceedings which, he falsely claimed, was entitled to start with the Supreme Judicial Council.
The two drivers were subsequently indicted.
- » Bulgaria's Ex-Ambassador to US 'Caught Stealing in Duty-Free Shop'
- » Three Bulgarian Police Officers Indicted over BGN 2.3 M Theft of Cigarettes
- » Ex-Head of Road Maintenance Indicted over Death in Bulgaria's Echemishka Tunnel
- » Special Prosecutor's Office Ends KTB Investigation, 18 People Indicted
- » Increased Police Presence Along E-79 Due To Casino Robbery
- » Police Turns Over 7 Bulgarian Citizens to Greek Authorities
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)