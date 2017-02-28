Bulgaria's Deputy Chief Prosecutor Brought to Court over 'Pressure' on Investigator

Crime | February 28, 2017, Tuesday
Bulgaria's Deputy Chief Prosecutor Brought to Court over 'Pressure' on Investigator

An investigator has filed a BGN 26 000 claim against Borislav Sarafov, the Deputy Chief Prosecutor over alleged "pressure" on him.

Strahil Kamenichki, who works at the National Investigation Service, allegedly spoke to Sarafov at a work meeting.

The prosecutor purportedly told Sarafov he was a coward for not pressing charges against the two train drivers involved in the tragic incident in Hitrino last December.

Sarafov threatened Kamenichki with launching disciplinary proceedings which, he falsely claimed, was entitled to start with the Supreme Judicial Council.

The two drivers were subsequently indicted.

Tags: Borislav Sarafov, Hitrino, National Investigation Service
