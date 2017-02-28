Bulgarian Resort Sunny Beach – the Cheapest Tourist Destination in the World

Business » TOURISM | February 28, 2017, Tuesday // 11:41| Views: 212 | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Resort Sunny Beach – the Cheapest Tourist Destination in the World Photo: EPA/BGNES

Bulgarian resort Sunny beach again is the cheapest tourist destination in the world, shows the international travel portal Hoppa. It compares prices for a night in a hotel room, alcohol, coffee and other components in popular resorts worldwide.

Due to popular demand, this year’s report covers a much wider range of destinations, analysing a total of 84 places across the globe, compared to last year’s 46. They’ve also added in a few new features, including comparing the cost of a cocktail, a sightseeing bus pass and the cost of some of the most popular attractions around the world.

Tourists in Bulgaria will need an average of slightly more than EUR 44 per day if they want to relax in Sunny Beach, compared to Zurich now takes the number one spot for most expensive destination at GBP170.43 per person for one night’s stay (including meals, drink and entertainment),according to the authors of the study.

The cheapest place to go for a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is Antalya in Turkey. On the other hand, if you’re visiting Dubai you could be in for a shock with the average price of a bottle of wine coming in at GBP 30.64.

Another example of this part of the world – a cocktail in Bahrain is worth EUR 21.5. Except in Bulgaria, cheap alcohol can be found in Manila. The capital of the Philippines offers a beer for EUR 0.45.

Looking at the average price of taxi journeys, Zurich once again is taking the top spot for priciest ride at GBP16.20. For a cheap trip from A to B, hail a cab in Cairo for just 89 pence per 3 kilometres.

If you decided to go to the Universal film studios - they are the most expensive attractions in the study. To see places where they filmed movies like Jaws, Terminator, you will have to spend EUR 150 per person. With EUR 13.5 the Royal Palace in Bangkok is the cheapest offer in this category.

