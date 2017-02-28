Three Bulgarian Films in 21st Sofia Film Fest's International Competition

For the first time in the history of the most prestigious international festival in Bulgaria three films created by Bulgarian authors and with majority domestic funding will be presented before the international jury, which traditionally awarded the Grand Prize of the festival Sofia - City of Film, provided by Sofia Municipality.



Receiving Locarno Film Festival's "Golden Leopard" and two awards in Sarajevo, as well as the "Golden Rose" prize in Varna, Ralitza Petrova's Godless (2016) is "a groundbreaking study of the human spirit in his longing for purity and redemption." The story follows a nurse involved in traffic of the ID cards of demented patients. Driven by easy cash, and an addiction to morphine, she struggles to keep tabs on her emotional void, and a growing fear of punishment.



The second feature film from writer-director Konstantin Bojanov is poetically titled Light Thereafter (2017). The film tells the story of 16-year-old Paul, emotional and sensitive young man who dreams of becoming a disciple of his idol - the enigmatic French artist Arno. Like Ave, Bojanov's new film is also a story of journey: the path leads Paul to meetings with interesting people, to self-knowledge and maturity. Light Thereafter is a co-production between Bulgaria, Belgium and Great Britain.



The third Bulgarian title in the main competition program is the feature debut of Grigor Lefterov and Todor Matsanov - Hristo, started as a project at Sofia Meetings 2013. In the film Hristo is a homeless boy who is doing everything possible to lead a normal life. But of course, there are things you would not do. And the price of "normal" life can be too high for him. Hristo was also selected for the competition of the Warsaw Film Festival 2016.



Base ticket prices - BGN 8.00 / BGN 6.00