Sofia Film Fest's Balkan Competition to Include 11 Films This Year

For the 21st year Sofia International Film Festival will gather in Sofia films, guests, stars, journalists and cinema fans from March 9 until March 31, 2017.Featured in Variety’s Top 50 of cinema festivals, the event presents Bulgaria to the world as the host of one of the important film festivals in Europe and takes place annually in March. What started as a thematic music film festival, went through 20 previous editions to become the cinema event of the year, bringing the current world cinema trends to the domestic viewers in Bulgaria and the latest Bulgarian cinema to the rest of the world.



Over the years Sofia Film Fest has earned a recognition among the world's film community, accredited by FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Associations) and included in the list of the 50 highest-ranking festivals globally according to Variety magazine, as an important cinema forum in Central and Eastern Europe. Sofia Film Fest will meet with its faithful audiences and numerous international guests for the 21st consecutive year. In Sofia, during the month of March SIFF will present the latest creations of world and Bulgarian cinema.



The festival is organized by Art Fest under the auspices of the Municipality of Sofia and in partnership with the Bulgarian Ministry of Culture, the National Palace of Culture, the National Film Center and the Bulgarian National Television with the support of the MEDIA programme of the European Commission, national and foreign cultural institutes and sponsors.



Sofia Film Fest will open on 9th of March at the National Palace of Culture, Hall 1, with the official premiere of the newest feature film of the creative duo Peter Brosens and Jessica Woodworth – King of the Belgians. The large-scale co-production between the Netherlands, Belgium and Bulgaria had its premiere at the Horizons competition program at the oldest film festival in the world - Venice. The film was shot almost entirely in our country; Bulgarian producers are Art Fest - Mira Staleva and Stefan Kitanov.



The screenings this year will take place at Hall No.1 of NPC, Lumiere Cinema, Cinema House, Odeon Cinema, Euro Cinema, Cultural Center "G8", "Slaveykov" hall, the French Cultural Institute, CINEMA CITY - Mall of Sofia, CINE GRAND - City center Sofia, ARENA Deluxe - Bulgaria Mall, and Cultural center of Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski".

Base ticket prices - BGN 8.00 / BGN 6.00.