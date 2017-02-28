Early Election: Bulgarian Socialists Take Narrow Lead in Poll

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 28, 2017, Tuesday // 09:49| Views: 430 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Early Election: Bulgarian Socialists Take Narrow Lead in Poll File photo, BGNES

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has a narrow edge on conservative GERB less than a month before the early election in March, a new poll shows.

According to the Market Links survey, some 21.4% of respondents would vote for the BSP if elections were to be held on February 27.

This is just 0.6% more than the result of GERB, the center-right party of Boyko Borisov which dominated the previous government until Borisov stepped down.

Three more parties will make it to Parliament, according to the poll. These include the United Patriots (7.1%), Volya of businessman-turned-politician Veselin Mareshki (6.2%), and the Movement for rights and Freedoms (DPS) which the projection ranks as the the smallest party in Parliament.

On Monday, an Alpha Research poll foresaw the same number of parties crossing the electoral barrier of 4 percent.

According to the poll, none of the right-wing blocs would make it to legislature, with the Reformist Bloc getting 2.6% of the vote and Yes, Bulgaria receiving 1.8% of the ballots. New Republic movement is poised to get 1.1%.

A coalition between ABV and Movement 21 will only muster 1.1% of the ballots.

Market Links' poll, conducted between February 23-26 among 1001 adults, also sets an unprecedented number of votes for the "I Do Not Support Anyone" option introduced last year. Some 11.3% of respondents have said they will back none of the candidates.

The survey, commissioned by bTV broadcaster, names poverty and low income as the biggest challenge facing the country, according to the respondents.

Secondly comes corruption followed by unemployment, flawed governance and healthcare.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: poll, BSP, DPS, GERB, Boyko Borisov, Volya, United Patriots, early election
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria