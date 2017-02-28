Main Rivals in Bulgaria's Election to Clash in Televised Debate
Boyko Borisov and Korneliya Ninova, who head the two biggest parties in the previous Parliament, have agreed to hold their first debate on Wednesday.
The clash will be aired live by the three biggest broadcasters - the BNT, bTV and NOVA - with each of the stations represented by one journalist who will ask questions.
The election is due on March 26, with different polls projecting a win for either candidate.
