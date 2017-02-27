British Boy in Severe Condition after Jacuzzi Incident in Bulgaria

A 4-year-old boy from the UK is still in a severe condition after begin sucked into a jacuzzi in a Bulgarian Black Sea hotel, the Bulgarian National Radio.

The district prosecutor's office in Varna has launched pretrial proceedings into the incident.

The trauma inflicted on the boy is "very serious", with the boy still being left in shock, two days after the incident, a doctor is quoted as saying.

The boy's family was on holiday in the resort of Zlatni Pyasatsi, not far from Varna in northerastern Bulgaria.

On February 25, the kid was in a jacuzzi together with its mother and grandmother as they were staying in a hotel. Trying to move closer to its mother, the boy cried out of pain after being stuck into the vacuum pump.