British Boy in Severe Condition after Jacuzzi Incident in Bulgaria

Society » INCIDENTS | February 27, 2017, Monday // 17:56| Views: 345 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: British Boy in Severe Condition after Jacuzzi Incident in Bulgaria File photo

A 4-year-old boy from the UK is still in a severe condition after begin sucked into a jacuzzi in a Bulgarian Black Sea hotel, the Bulgarian National Radio.

The district prosecutor's office in Varna has launched pretrial proceedings into the incident.

The trauma inflicted on the boy is "very serious", with the boy still being left in shock, two days after the incident, a doctor is quoted as saying.

The boy's family was on holiday in the resort of Zlatni Pyasatsi, not far from Varna in northerastern Bulgaria.

On February 25, the kid was in a jacuzzi together with its mother and grandmother as they were staying in a hotel. Trying to move closer to its mother, the boy cried out of pain after being stuck into the vacuum pump.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: jacuzzi, Zlatni Pyasatsi, Varna
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria