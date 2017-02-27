Bulgaria's Ex-PM Has Highest Approval Rating - Poll

GERB leader and former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov enjoys the highest approval rating among Bulgarian politicians, a poll by Alpha Research agency has shown.

As many as 31.9% have of respondents approve him, more than three months after he submitted his resignation as Prime Minister and a month since he left office, according to data released on Monday.

The politician who follows him is Krasimir Karakachanov with 26.4%, the nationalist alliance United Patriots' co-leader who came third in the presidential election last year. The other two leaders, Valeri Simeonov ad Volen Siderov, are ranked sixth (9.8%) and thirteenth (5.3%), respectively.

Third in the poll is Korneliya Ninova, the head of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) with 25.3%, followed by businessman-turned-politician Veselin Mareshki (22.2%).

All four and their respective political forces are expected to make it into Parlament in the early election on March 26.

Tatyana Doncheva, whose Movement 21 struck a coalition deal with ABV founded by President (2002-2012) Georgi Parvanov, is No 6, at 20.1%. The coalition, however, is not expected to jump over the election threshold, according to Alpja Research's poll projection.

In January, the rating order was the same in the first six positions.

Ratings of Boyko Borisov (32.3%), Krasimir Karakachanov (30.7%) and Mareshki (24.3%) were higher back then compared to February. Valeri Simeonov, of the United Patriots, was also more approved than in February, at 13.7%.

For Ninova (25.2%) and Doncheva (20.3%), changes were less substantial.