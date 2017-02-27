Ex-Head of Road Maintenance Indicted over Death in Bulgaria's Echemishka Tunnel

Georgi Zlatev, recently dismissed as head of the infrastructure agency's road maintenance directorate in Bulgaria, has been indicted over a tragic incident with a woman in Echemishka tunnel earlier this month.



The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office says Zlatev was allegedly negligent about the tunnel, despite being aware corrosion processes were ongoing back in 2015.



Back in July of last year, he was handed a report explaining that the installation holding the tunnel lamps was in need of repair, but failed to act.



Earlier in February, a lamp fell off the ceiling of the Echemishka tunnel in Western Bulgaria, smashing a car and killing a woman inside.



An analysis later indicated other tunnels and bridges across the country could also pose risks to the life of travelers, not having undergone proper repair.