Oscars 2017: Moonlight Gets Best Picture Award after La La Land Read Out by Mistake
In a twist, Moonlight has turned out the winner of the Best Picture category at the Oscars night, after was erroneously read out as the best film.
La La Land's team came out to the floor to grab its award to celebrate its seventh Oscar out of 14 nomination only to learn the wrong envelope had been opened to read the already announced award for Emma Stone as best female actress.
Moonight competed in the category with Fencces, Arrival, Hell or High Water, Lion, Hacksaw Ridge, Hidden Figures, La La Land, Manchester by the Sea.
