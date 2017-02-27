Oscars 2017: Piper Wins Animated Short Film Contest
Pixar's Piper has been handed out the Best Animated Short Film award at the Oscars on Sunday night.
The Academy Awards have thus not brought an award to Canada's Blind Vaysha, the Bulgarian-directed title based on a Bulgarian short story, which was considered an Oscar hopeful.
The nomination was the closest ever result to an Oscar win for a production involving Bulgarians as the driving force (albeit made in Canada), a week after anorther Bulgarian was handed a "SciTech Oscar".
Hours befire the ceremony, director Theodore Ushev told national media the title was currently second as the jury's choice.
"Whatever happens to Blind Vaysha tonight, it has gained the biggest award - it brought excitement and joy," Georgi Gospodinov, the writer on whose novel the short film was based, wrote on Facebook hours before the awards were to begin.
