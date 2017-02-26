Water Supply to Be Cut in Some Sofia Neighborhoods on Monday
Sofia's water supply company has announced it will have to suspend services for much of Monday in a number of neighborhoods in Bulgaria.
Supplies will be suspended between 09:00 and 16:30/21:00, depending on the area, due to large-scale repair works.
In case services remain cut for more than 12 hours, alernative supplies will be secured.
