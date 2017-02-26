Water Supply to Be Cut in Some Sofia Neighborhoods on Monday

Water Supply to Be Cut in Some Sofia Neighborhoods on Monday

Sofia's water supply company has announced it will have to suspend services for much of Monday in a number of neighborhoods in Bulgaria.

Supplies will be suspended between 09:00 and 16:30/21:00, depending on the area, due to large-scale repair works.

In case services remain cut for more than 12 hours, alernative supplies will be secured.

 

