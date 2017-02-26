March to Begin with Spring-Like Temperatures after Cold Snap

Temperatures will rise sharply as the month of March approaches in Bulgaria, forecasts show.

Thermometers will measure -2 degrees Celsius on Monday in some areas, but will hit 11-16 in others, according to private weather meteorological company TV-MET, cited by 24 Chasa daily.

On Tuesday, the last day of February, however, maximum temperatures will reach 20 degrees.

The weather will remain cloudy for part of the week and will be dynamic for the remainder. Clouds will disperse on Wednesday, but will return in some areas of Bulgaria, causing rainfall that will end on Thursday.

Through Sunday, it will be partly cloudy, with temperatures varying between 16 and 19 degrees.