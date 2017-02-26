March to Begin with Spring-Like Temperatures after Cold Snap

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 26, 2017, Sunday // 15:08| Views: 203 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: March to Begin with Spring-Like Temperatures after Cold Snap

Temperatures will rise sharply as the month of March approaches in Bulgaria, forecasts show.

Thermometers will measure -2 degrees Celsius on Monday in some areas, but will hit 11-16 in others, according to private weather meteorological company TV-MET, cited by 24 Chasa daily.

On Tuesday, the last day of February, however, maximum temperatures will reach 20 degrees.

The weather will remain cloudy for part of the week and will be dynamic for the remainder. Clouds will disperse on Wednesday, but will return in some areas of Bulgaria, causing rainfall that will end on Thursday.

Through Sunday, it will be partly cloudy, with temperatures varying between 16 and 19 degrees.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria