Bulgarian Boxers Scoop 4 Gold Titles at Strandzha Tournament

Sports | February 26, 2017, Sunday // 22:15| Views: 528 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Boxers Scoop 4 Gold Titles at Strandzha Tournament

Bulgarian boxers have secured a total of twelve medals at the 68th edition of the Strandzha Cup, an international amateur boxing tournament in Sofia.

Winners of the four gold medals include Tinko Banabakov, Daniel Asenov, Petar Belberov and Stanimira Petrova.

Silver medals have been grabbed by Gariela Dimitrova, Denitsa Eliseeva, Ayrin Ismetov, Arman Hakobyan and Kristiyan Dimitrov.

Zlatislava Chukanova, Dzhoana Nuamerue and Stefan Ivanov have won bronze medals.

The tournament, hosted by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation and involving boxers from 35 countries, runs through February 26.

Held for the 68th time, Strandja Memorial (as it is officially dubbed) claims to be Europe's oldest boxing tournament.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Strandzha Cup, boxing
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria