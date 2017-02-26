Bulgarian Boxers Scoop 4 Gold Titles at Strandzha Tournament

Bulgarian boxers have secured a total of twelve medals at the 68th edition of the Strandzha Cup, an international amateur boxing tournament in Sofia.

Winners of the four gold medals include Tinko Banabakov, Daniel Asenov, Petar Belberov and Stanimira Petrova.

Silver medals have been grabbed by Gariela Dimitrova, Denitsa Eliseeva, Ayrin Ismetov, Arman Hakobyan and Kristiyan Dimitrov.

Zlatislava Chukanova, Dzhoana Nuamerue and Stefan Ivanov have won bronze medals.

The tournament, hosted by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation and involving boxers from 35 countries, runs through February 26.

Held for the 68th time, Strandja Memorial (as it is officially dubbed) claims to be Europe's oldest boxing tournament.