Bulgarian Boxer Makes It to Strandzha Tournament Final

Bulgaria's Kristiyan Dimitrov has qualified for the final of the Strandzha Cup, an international amateur boxing tournament.

Dimitrov has defeated Kody Davies (Wales) in the cruiserweight category with 4:1 votes from referees.

The boxer from Sliven will fight for the gold against Uladzislav Smyahlikau from Belarus.

The tournament, hosted by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation and involving boxers from 35 countries, runs through February 26.

Held for the 68th time, Strandja Memorial (as it is officially dubbed) claims to be Europe's oldest boxing tournament.