Minor Quake Felt near Bulgaria's Strazhitsa
File photo, BGNES
A 2.1-magnitude earthquake hit the near of Strazhitsa in northern Bulgaria on Sunday morning.
The tremor struck at 6:20 local time (EET), at a depth of 400 km beneath the surface.
It came just a minute before another quake, measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, was felt in Vrancea in neighbouring Romania.
In 1986, the area of Strazhitsa was devastated by 5.7-magnitude quake which left three people dead and 80 injured and desroyed 15 000 buildings. Thousands of families are forced to live in temporary shelters for years.
