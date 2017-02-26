Minor Quake Felt near Bulgaria's Strazhitsa

Bulgaria: Minor Quake Felt near Bulgaria's Strazhitsa

A 2.1-magnitude earthquake hit the near of Strazhitsa in northern Bulgaria on Sunday morning.

The tremor struck at 6:20 local time (EET), at a depth of 400 km beneath the surface.

It came just a minute before another quake, measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, was felt in Vrancea in neighbouring Romania.

In 1986, the area of Strazhitsa was devastated by 5.7-magnitude quake which left three people dead and 80 injured and desroyed 15 000 buildings. Thousands of families are forced to live in temporary shelters for years.

 

Earthquake, quake, Strazhitsa, Vrancea, Romania
