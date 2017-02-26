Electronic Voting Scrapped in Bulgaria's Snap Election

Bulgarians will not be able to use a voting machine in March 26's early election, officials say.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) on Saturday scrapped the single offer submitted during the tender to deliver 12 500 voting machines needed.

At a meeting that went into the evening, a special committee noted the bidder, a firm named Lireks, was unable to match the expectations and deliver the machines by March 10 and install the software by March 17. Lireks had insisted the newly built machines would arrive by March 20 with a software already installed.

Lireks also failed to engage in transporation for machines to polling stations abroad and had stated the procurement carried a risk of 50%, which meant half of the machines might remain undelivered, the committee found.

Therefore, the committee recommended that the tender to deliver voting machines be cancelled.

After taking the report into consideration, the CEC took its decision without even opening the price offer submitted by Lireks.