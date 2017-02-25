Thousands Stage Pro-Govt Rally in Southern Romania

Thousands have gathered in Targoviste in southern Bulgaria to demonstrate support for the government which earlier in February faced weeks of protests after passing a controversial decree.

Singing patriotic songs, many waved flags and placards stating their belief in Romania.

The Saturday morning event was organized by the PSD's local branch, according to state-run AGERPRES agency.

Dâmbovița: Peste 8.000 de persoane la mitingul PSD de la Târgoviște, de susținere a Guvernului Grindeanu https://t.co/dCGfLEyAoO pic.twitter.com/rATfdTKR32 — stiri Romania (@stiriRomania) February 25, 2017

The Social Democrats (PSD) saw earlier in February the biggest protests since the beginning of democracy after passing an emergency ordinance that decriminalized abuse-of-office cases worth less than EUR 44 000.

The decree was later repealed.

However, Bulgaria's public broadcaster BNR cites a February 14 poll reported by Romanian media which shows support for the PSD has plummeted from 46% to 31%, several months after the party won the election.