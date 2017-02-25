Bulgarian Town Residents to Demonstrate in Support of Syrian Refugees

Locals in Elin Pelin, Western Bulgaria, will protest against authorities' decision to deny registration to a Syrian family.

The development sparked outrage across Bulgaria, but also a wave of support for Elin Pelin's mayor who cited fears of the locals that a wave of migrants might follow if the Syrians are allowed to settle.

Alongside the demonstration organized on Facebook, a petition has been launched to secure the Syrian family's registration with the municipality.

According to the Bulgarian National Radio, people from other towns and villages in the municipality are also expected to join.

The Syrians have been granted humanitarian status and are not willing to seek a home elsewhere, arguing the same development may occur.

Protest organizers declare in the invitation to locals their refusal to "accept that in the 21st century in Bulgaria one can violate the European Convention on Human Rights, as well as the Bulgairan legislation... with impunity and ignore the humanitarian status issued to the Jaber family."