Germany Not To Allow Erdogan's Meeting for Referendum on Constitutional Amendments

Germany will not permit President Recep Erdogan to hold a campaign meeting for the referendum on amendments to the constitution, reported Turkish media, cited by BGNES.

According to Sabah newspaper, a political campaign has started there in order to block Erdogan’s intention to transfer tension from Turkey to the country.

“Germany continues to strike blows at Turkey; this is the country which allows Kurdish terrorists from PKK to hold their meetings, supports and protects Turkish citizens - members of Gülen’s organisation FETO, but starts a campaign against Erdogan’s event. Germany has shown yet again the hypocrisy of its democracy,” stressed the government’s edition.

The government of North Rhine-Westphalia has already announced its firm refusal to permit Erdogan to hold a campaign meeting there. Ralf Jäger, Minister of the Interior and Local Self-governance, stated to German Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger that the federal government will not permit such an event either on the territory of the province or anywhere else in the country.

“It is unthinkable to hold a campaign with propaganda for constitutional amendments which mean the restriction of freedom of speech, violation of basic rights and the reinstatement of capital punishment. We are obliged to block Turkey’s intention of transferring its internal political pressure to Germany,” underlined Jäger.