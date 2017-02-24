BSP's Ninova: I Have Long Waited To Settle Things With Mr. Borisov Man-To-Man

February 24, 2017, Friday
BSP’s leader Korneliya Ninova announced that she has waited for a long time to settle things with Boyko Borisov man-to-man. The reason for Ninova’s announcement was the statement of GERB’s leader on Friday that he wants a debate, not between himself and Ninova alone, but with the participation of experts in different policies.

“I am surprised by Mr. Boyko Borisov’s motive to refuse a debate with me on the grounds that I am a woman. First of all – this is an insult to all women whom he considers unworthy of political talks. He must have forgotten that his party supports a law on the equality of men and women. Do not worry that I am a woman, Mr. Borisov. I have waited for a long time to settle things with you man-to-man. Secondly, I understand that Mr. Borisov does not want a debate with me without the support of experts. This shows fear that he is not prepared to appear alone in a direct confrontation. I am inviting him to such a confrontation. Let him determine the place and conditions for this,” stated Ninova.

