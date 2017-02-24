European MPs To Call On EC To Reinstate Visa Regime for US Citizens

European deputies might call on the European Commission to reinstate the visa regime for US citizens, reported Ekonomik.bg.

The purpose is to encourage Washington to abolish visas required for the citizens of Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Poland and Romania.

Recently, the group of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament called on the EC to reinstate the visa regime for US citizens.

Next week, the European Parliament is expected to adopt a resolution on the issue of visas required by the USA for citizens of several EU member-states, including Bulgaria. This became clear from the agenda of the upcoming session of the European Parliament.

In December 2016, the EC presented a report noting the lack of progress in the negotiations with Washington for the abolishing of the visa regime for citizens of some EU member-states.

According to the EC, however, the reinstatement of the visa regime for US citizens would have significant negative consequences for the politics, trade, tourism and economy of the EU. Such a move would cost the EU EUR 6.8 B and could lead to the loss of 140,000 jobs in the European tourist industry and a drop of 22% in the number of US citizens visiting Europe.