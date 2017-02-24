Former Regional Governor of Haskovo Indicted for Biser Flood

The former regional governor of Haskovo Irena Uzunova has been indicted for the flood in the village of Biser, reported Focus agency.

Five years after the tragedy, the Prosecutor’s Office identified for the first time a concrete person as responsible for the incident in which 11 people died and tens of houses were destroyed.

Then, the wall of dam Ivanovo burst and, early in the morning, a huge wave flooded the village which is located about 10 km downstream along the Biserska river.

The regional prosecutor of Plovdiv Gergana Mutafova specified that Uzunova is indicted on charges of not fulfilling her duties as regional governor.

According to Mutafova, on February 2, 2012, Uzunova caused the flood via negligence after she was supposed to undertake preventive activities for reducing the risk of disasters.