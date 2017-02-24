Tunnels Along Struma Highway To Be Inspected on February 27,28
BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The tunnels along the Struma highway and the Trayanovi vrata tunnel on the Trakia highway will be inspected on February 27 and 28, announced the press centre of the Road Infrastructure Agency.
During the inspections, there will be temporary re-routing of traffic between 08:00 hrs and 17:00 hrs.
- » Former Regional Governor of Haskovo Indicted for Biser Flood
- » Former PM Borisov Suspects Imminent Manipulation of Elections
- » PM Gerdzhikov: I Asked Georgi Kostov To Resign
- » CEC To Decide on Offer for Delivery of Machines for Electronic Voting
- » Election Campaign Starts in Bulgaria
- » Bulgarians Abroad Not To Be Able To Mark Preferences on Ballots in Snap Elections
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)