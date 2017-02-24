Tunnels Along Struma Highway To Be Inspected on February 27,28

Bulgaria: Tunnels Along Struma Highway To Be Inspected on February 27,28 BGNES

The tunnels along the Struma highway and the Trayanovi vrata tunnel on the Trakia highway will be inspected on February 27 and 28, announced the press centre of the Road Infrastructure Agency.

During the inspections, there will be temporary re-routing of traffic between 08:00 hrs and 17:00 hrs.

 

