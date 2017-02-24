Former PM Borisov Suspects Imminent Manipulation of Elections

GERB’s leader Boyko Borisov has expressed his suspicions about a manipulation of the elections and the appearance of certain personalities in the interim government making appointments. The announcement was made after a meeting with the Bulgarian Construction Chamber.

“This comprehensive change of cadres – at ports, airports, services, regions – let Mrs Ninova come out and say that she did not know about this either. It turns out that no one knows what is going on in the country,” commented Borisov on the dismissal of the Chief Secretary of the Interior Ministry Georgi Kostov and the reaction of BSP’ leader.

Borisov repeated that he suspects that a change of police chiefs is imminent and even President Radev had said that the previous elections were transparent.

“This is with one purpose only – to manipulate the elections; this is what they can do.”

