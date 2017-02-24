136 Turkish Diplomats Request Asylum in Germany

BGNES

So far, a total of 136 citizens with diplomatic status have requested asylum in the Federal Republic of Germany, announced the German Foreign Ministry.

The requests were received between August 2016 and January 2017. The ministry did not specify how many are diplomats themselves and how many are members of their families. The ministry also did not make it clear how many of the requests have been reviewed.

The news comes against the background of an announcement made on Thursday that yet another two Turkish military accused of direct preparation of an attempt to kill President Recep Erdogan have fled to Greece and requested asylum there.

The two military officers were in the eastern city of Alexandroupolis.

